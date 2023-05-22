GREECE GOLDEN VIZA – Increase of the investment amount in certain areas

According to recent amendments in the Greek Permanent Residency Scheme (Greece Golden Viza), with effect as from May 1, 2023*, the amount for investment in properties in the following areas of Greece increases from EUR 250.000 to EUR 500.000:

North, central and south regional units of the region of Attica;

Municipality of Vari – Voula – Voyliagmeni in the Attica Region;

Municipality of Thessaloniki in the Region of Central Macedonia; and

Regional units of the islands of Mykonos and Santorini in the Region of South Aegean.

* In so far as the investments made in the above areas and with regards to which payment of at least 10% is made until April 30, 2023, the investors may complete their investment until December 31, 2023.

