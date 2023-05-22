Greece:
Greece Golden Viza
22 May 2023
A. Karitzis & Associates L.L.C
GREECE GOLDEN VIZA – Increase of the investment amount in
certain areas
According to recent amendments in the Greek Permanent Residency
Scheme (Greece Golden Viza), with effect as from May 1, 2023*, the
amount for investment in properties in the following
areas of Greece increases from EUR 250.000 to EUR
500.000:
- North, central and south regional units of the region of
Attica;
- Municipality of Vari – Voula – Voyliagmeni in the
Attica Region;
- Municipality of Thessaloniki in the Region of Central
Macedonia; and
- Regional units of the islands of Mykonos and Santorini in the
Region of South Aegean.
* In so far as the investments made in the above areas and with
regards to which payment of at least 10% is made until April 30,
2023, the investors may complete their investment until December
31, 2023.
