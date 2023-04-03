ARTICLE

Key Points

Namibia introduced a new online service for applications seeking short-term employment permits, ordinary passports and ID cards

Overview

The government of Namibia introduced a new online application option for applicants seeking short-term employment permits or a Namibian ordinary passport and identification cards. Through the platform, applicants will be permitted to complete the following:

Make payments on the work permit or passport;

Track the progress of applications;

Book in-person appointments for the collection of biometric data.

What are the Changes?

The government of Namibia introduced an online platform for completing certain steps of the work permit and passport application process. According to the government announcement, these measures are part of the government's effort to modernize the employment and immigration process in the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Namibia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 23 March 2023

