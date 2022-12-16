Introduction

Doing business in Nigeria is definitely not something to be taken lightly, but it's also not rocket science. If you have investments and business plans for Nigeria, it would be smart to have all the necessary information before beginning. There are many questions that investors ask when they are considering doing business in Nigeria. Some common questions are, "Is Nigeria good for doing business?", "What agency oversees the registration of businesses in Nigeria?". Let's take a look at the answers to these questions and how investors should approach doing business in Nigeria.

QUESTIONS INVESTORS ASK

BEFORE STARTING YOUR BUSINESS IN NIGERIA

Starting a business is no easy feat and the most critical part of starting a business is the questions you ask. Below are some of the questions investors ask before starting a business in Nigeria and their answers:

1. Is Nigeria good for business?

Yes, it is one of the biggest economies in Africa. A land full of opportunities and there are measures put in place for ease of doing business in Nigeria.

2. Is Nigeria safe for business?

Yes, Nigeria is safe for doing business. Just like any environment, you need to be cautious and avoid risky areas and take appropriate measures to stay and remain safe. But largely Nigeria is a beautiful country.

3. What are the business opportunities in Nigeria?

There are a lot of business opportunities in Nigeria ranging from manufacturing, agric and agribusiness, FINTECH, restaurant and fast food, retail and consumer, trade and import of general goods and services among others.

4. What are the profitable businesses to start in Nigeria?

Nigeria has a demand for various goods and services, due to its population size. Nigeria is a business-friendly economy, what you need to do is start a business in an area, work hard towards and make it profitable.

5. What is the best business to start in Nigeria?

Businesses in tech space, farming, agribusiness, food and cosmetics, fashion, manufacturing, services, and a host of others

