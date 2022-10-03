ARTICLE

The tropical island, Mauritius, remains a destination of choice owing to its climate, myriad of cultures, attractive taxation regimes and a variety of opportunities granting access to foreigners wanting to purchase a second home. The various property acquisition schemes coupled with the diverse opportunities available to obtain a residence permit, may seem to be a complex process.

In this first episode of the Axis diXit, we are pleased to welcome Elodie Rey- Sales Manager at Azuri Ocean & Golf village who will be demystifying the benefits of owning a residence in Mauritius, the different schemes available for foreigners wanting to purchase a property, the due process to follow for property acquisition and the requirements for a resident permit.

Click on the video to watch the first Axis diXit to learn more about Property acquisition and becoming a resident in Mauritius and how Axis can assist you on this journey.

