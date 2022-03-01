Key Points

Taiwan will reopen for eligible business travelers beginning 7 March 2022

Entrance restrictions will be relaxed for eligible business travelers beginning 7 March 2022

Overview

On 24 Feb. 2022, the authorities of Taiwan announced plans to relax travel restrictions beginning 7 March 2022 . Foreign nationals will be permitted to enter Taiwan for business activities such as business inspections, investments, contract performance and job applications under a special entry permit and as internal transfers for multinational companies.

Individuals from China, Hong Kong, and Macao will also be permitted to enter Taiwan on special entry permits to fulfill contractual obligations or as international transfers for multinational companies.

The government will also shorten the mandatory quarantine period from ten days to seven. For additional information on entrance requirements, click here.

What are the Changes?

The authorities of Taiwan will allow some business travelers to enter the country beginning 7 March 2022. Quarantine measures will also be shortened for travelers entering Taiwan beginning 7 March 2022.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the authorities of Taiwan's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 28 February 2022.

