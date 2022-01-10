The Barbados Immigration Department has been heralded as one of Government's "top departments", and a beacon for others to follow.

Minister of Home Affairs, Information and Public Affairs, Wilfred Abrahams, showered the department with praise before welcoming the first new "Bajan" citizens for 2022, during an induction ceremony at the department this morning.

"It is a beacon, an example for others to follow as to what service looks like, as to what a good approach should look like, as to what output from government should look like," he said.

Noting that the Immigration Department was traditionally a place persons did not want to go to, Mr. Abrahams said there was a complete shift in the perception of, and turnaround in the Barbados Immigration Department, to the point that the backlog was almost at zero.

"That is an amazing feat and that could only be done by a change in attitude, with the Immigration Department working as a department of government...to achieve the objectives...," he said.

He further commended the department for the strides made. "I cannot compliment and commend you and your officers highly enough....," he stated.

Mr. Abrahams also welcomed the new citizens, noting that they were the first to become "Bajan" for the new year.

He urged them, as they took the oath, to take the citizenship and invest in Barbados with their time, hard work, spirit and everything they had that was positive.

Jamaican-born Peter Humphrey was the first to take the oath this morning. He stated that he was happy to become a citizen as he can join his wife and two sons in saying he was a Bajan. He further noted that he also could now do business in the country after being here for over nine years.

Sandra Greaves also said she too was proud to become a Bajan and was really happy and thankful for the opportunity to be a part of Barbados.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.