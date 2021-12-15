ARTICLE

Key Points

The government of Belgium has implemented the European Union Intra-Company Transfer permit on 16 Dec. 2021

Overview

The government of Belgium will implement the European Union Intra-Company Transfer permit on 16 Dec. 2021. The EU ICT Permit will allow the intra-company transfer of managers, specialists and trainees from countries and regions outside of the European Union to enter Belgium for more than 90 days. The following individuals will be eligible to apply for the EU ICT Permit within Belgium beginning 16 Dec. 2021:

Managers, specialists with a minimum of a higher education degree;

Trainees with a university degree; and

Have worked for a non-EU company for a minimum of three months in the Flanders and Walloon Regions or for six months in the Brussels region

Main place of residence is outside of the EU when the application is made

What are the Changes?

The government of Belgium has implemented the European Union Intra-Company Transfer permit based on an EU Directive that harmonizes the regulations of EU member states and the transfer of select employees.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 13 December, 2021

