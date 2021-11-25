ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Uglobal, a global investment immigration platform aimed at networking, marketing and sharing educational insights, has recognised CSB Group amongst the top leaders within the immigration industry. The Group and other distinguished nominees were eligible for nomination thanks to the assistance they offer to clients with inbound investment for migration purposes and the marketing of global Citizenship and Residence by Investment programmes.

Following a selection process and a thorough evaluation based on industry experience, company performance, track records and reputation in the field, CSB Group was chosen as one of the winners by a board of advisors. The Top 25 Global Immigration Companies Award has consequently placed CSB Group among the leaders within the Investment Migration industry. It also features with other winners on the Uglobal Immigration Magazine, a valuable publication that aims to connect individuals interested in learning more about the industry and looking for a solution for their immigration needs.

CSB Group is delighted that its extensive experience, expertise and dedication has been acknowledged. The Investment Migration Unit at CSB Group is headed by Andres Gutierrez who has a proven track record within the industry and has helped develop and expand CSB Group's offerings further. Today the Group is proud to have assisted a number of private clients, high-net-worth individuals and their families on their different paths to hold an alternative citizenship or residence, whether motivated by a search for financial security, personal safety or enhanced lifestyle. The Investment Migration team at CSB Group is composed not only by migration consultants but also by tax advisors, regulatory experts and also real estate associates who form part of the Group's associated brand - Malta Sotheby's International Realty.

The team thanks Uglobal for this important recognition and will remain committed to offering the best and most suitable investor migration advice with professionalism and confidentiality.

CSB International Limited (C38923) holds licence no. AKM-CSBI-21 issued by the Community Malta Agency and is authorised to act as a Licensed Agent for the Maltese Exceptional Investment Naturalisation (MEIN) and the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP). It is also an Authorised Registered Mandatory by the local tax authorities to submit applications under The Residence Programme (TRP) and the Global Residence Programme (GRP).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.