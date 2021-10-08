ARTICLE

Europäische Union / 07. Oktober 2021

Neue Online - Plattform für Einreisebest immungen

In vielen Unternehmen stehen Geschäftsreisen wieder auf der Tagesordnung. Aufgrund der Pandemie ist man jedoch noch nach wie vor mit Einschränkungen, sei dies im Bezug auf Notwendigkeit eines COVID-Zertifikats, Vorlegen von negativen PCR-Test-Resultaten, Ausfüllen eines Einreiseformulars oder Quarantänevorschriften konfrontiert. Die Regelungen diesbezüglich in den verschiedenen Ländern ändern sich auch immer wieder und sind sehr unterschiedlich.

Um hierbei die Übersicht zu bewahren, können wir Ihnen folgende Tools für Reisen in die Schweiz sowie in ein EU-Mitgliedsland empfehlen:

Schweiz: In der Schweiz hat das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) die Online-Plattform «Travelcheck» veröffentlicht, welche unter dem folgenden Link erreicht werden kann: https://travelcheck.admin.ch/home. Als Resultat dieses «Travelchecks» erhält man die Information über die Einreisebestimmungen.

Europäische Union (EU): Die Europäische Union hat eine ähnliche Online-Plattform eingerichtet, auf der man schnell die aktuellen Reisebeschränkrungen und Einreisebestimmungen für das jeweilige EU-Mitgliedsland überprüfen kann. Des Weiteren erhält man ebenfalls Informationen über die lokalen COVID-Massnahmen und die aktuelle Gesundheitslage des jeweiligen EU-Mitgliedsland. Der Link zur Plattform lautet: https://reopen.europa.eu/de

Es gilt dabei zu beachten, dass die beiden Online-Plattformen lediglich zu Informationszwecken dienen. Nach wie vor muss man vor einer konkreten Reise nochmals die Vorschriften des jeweiligen Reiseziels genau prüfen, um sich vor unnötigen Überraschungen zu schützen.

European Union / October 7, 2021

New online platform for entry regulations

Business travel is back on the agenda in many companies. However, due to the pandemic, one is still confronted with restrictions, be it the need for a COVID certificate, the presentation of negative PCR test results, the completion of an entry form or quarantine regulations. The regulations in this regard in the various countries also change again and again and are different.

To keep track of this, we can recommend the following tools for travels to either Switzerland or an EU-member state:

Switzerland: In Switzerland, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has published the online platform "Travelcheck", which can be accessed via the following link: https://travelcheck.admin.ch/home. As a result of this "Travelcheck" one receives information about the entry requirements.

European Union (EU): The European Union has set up a similar online platform where you can quickly check the current travel restrictions and entry regulations for the respective EU member state. It also provides information on local COVID measures and the current health situation of the respective EU member state. The link to the platform is: https://reopen.europa.eu/de

It is important to note that both online platforms are for information purposes only. It is still necessary to carefully check the regulations of the respective destination before travelling to protect yourself from unnecessary surprises.

