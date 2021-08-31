ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this 7th episode of Inside Portugal, guests Vanessa Câmara, lawyer at Caiado Guerreiro) and Tate Worswick (Managing Director at Global RCG) discuss the advantages of moving to Portugal if you're a US citizen. Get to know the available programs and regimes you can apply to while relocating to Portugal to take full advantage of the existing benefits for those who are seeking residency in the so-called "Europe's California".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.