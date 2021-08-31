Portugal:
Why Moving From The USA To Portugal? | INSIDE PORTUGAL EP07
31 August 2021
Caiado Guerreiro
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this 7th episode of Inside Portugal, guests Vanessa
Câmara, lawyer at Caiado Guerreiro) and Tate Worswick
(Managing Director at Global RCG) discuss the advantages of moving
to Portugal if you're a US citizen. Get to know the available
programs and regimes you can apply to while relocating to Portugal
to take full advantage of the existing benefits for those who are
seeking residency in the so-called "Europe's
California".
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Portugal
Brexit And COVID-19 – Right To Work Checks
L&E Global
For employees recruited after 1 July 2021, UK employers will no longer be able to accept only an EEA or Swiss passport or relevant National ID Card as evidence of a lawful right to work in the UK.
Digital UK Immigration Status
Dixcart Group Limited
As UK employers, it is likely that you will, at some point, come across migrants with digital UK immigration status only.
Criminal Convictions And Immigration Applications
Richmond Chambers Immigration Barristers
There have been recent rule changes affecting most immigration applications made after 1 December 2020 under the immigration rules, and those seeking to formalise their immigration status...