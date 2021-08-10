To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We will discuss the "why Switzerland is so attractive for
executives" as well as "what you need to be aware of when
moving executives to Switzerland". Security and the
attractiveness of tax rates are certainly two factors that speak in
favour of Switzerland. However, there are also a few factors that
speak against the decision to move to Switzerland, such as the high
cost of living and the legal situation regarding permits.
I am looking forward to our next exchange!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Spain is the most popular destination for British citizens wishing to retire in Europe. The climate, the quality of life and affordable residential real estate combine to make Spain the country of choice for many people...