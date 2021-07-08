ARTICLE

Saint Kitts: St Kitts And Nevis Citizenship By Investment – Need To Act Now

The St Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme grants qualified applicants instant visa-free access to over 150 countries and it is one of the oldest and most respected programmes of its kind.

There is no requirement to travel to St Kitts & Nevis and there are no annual residency rules to maintain the passport.

EXCITING PRICE REDUCTION: Sustainable Growth Fund Option

In March 2021, the St Kitts & Nevis Government announced that as part of an island stimulus package, applicants to the St Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme can enjoy a temporary cost saving until 31 December 2021.

Reduced Donation Reduction – until 31 December 2021

The cost for an applicant and spouse is now US$150,000, a reduction of US$25,000.

The cost for a family of four has been reduced from US$195,000 to US$150,000, a reduction of US$45,000.

Three Investment Routes Available

The Sustainable Growth Fund is one of the investment routes available when applying for St Kitts & Nevis citizenship

Advantages in Holding a St Kitts & Nevis Passport

Even if an individual does not intend to live in St Kitts & Nevis the holding of a second passport may be helpful to:

Offer insurance against political, economic or fiscal change in the individual's country of origin.

To make international travel easier.

Additional Advantages

A single application can include children up to a maximum age of 30 and parents with a minimum age of 55 and unmarried, dependent siblings up to the age of 30.

There is a fast track process which enables applicants to receive a St Kitts & Nevis passport in 45 days.

St Kitts & Nevis passport holders enjoy full Schengen privileges and can travel to approximately 156 countries worldwide, either on a visa free, or visa on entry basis. A visa is not required to visit the UK.

If holders of the passport choose to move to St Kitts & Nevis there is no personal income tax, no gift tax, no death duties, no estate tax, no inheritance tax and no capital gains tax on worldwide income.

The passport allows the holder to reside and work in other Caribbean Community countries (Caricom) if they wish to do so. There are 15 Caricom member states.

Additional Information and To Apply

