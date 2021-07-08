ARTICLE

Saint Kitts: St Kitts And Nevis Citizenship By Investment: Expansion Of Eligible Properties – Need To Act Now

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

One of the oldest and most respected programmes of its kind, the St Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme grants qualified applicants instant visa-free access to over 150 countries.

There is no requirement to travel to St Kitts & Nevis and there are no annual residency rules to maintain the passport.

EXCITING NEW Changes to The Approved Property Criteria!

It has been announced that until November 2022, the sale of private homes, under the St Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment programme, has now been approved.

This exciting change means that any private home with an appraisal value of $400,000 or more, is eligible for investors to apply for Citizenship (subject to certain criteria).

Therefore, for a limited period, the range of potential real estate options has never been broader!

Approved Property Development: Further Details

The investment must be a minimum US$400,000, as detailed above, and the property must be held for a minimum of 5 years after the citizenship has been granted.

A registration fee is payable by the applicant and additional fees are required for the spouse, children under the age of 18 and additional family members over the age of 18. The addition of a sibling is US$40,000.

The Dixcart office in Nevis can help source management services for the property, which can be sold on after 5 years.

Additional Information and to Apply

Applications must be handled by 'Registered Authorised Persons', such as Dixcart who are a licensed Service Provider for the St Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment programme.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.