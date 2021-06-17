ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

To speak about "Golden Visa, what is changing?" we have with us two guests:. Pedro Fontainhas, from Living in Portugal and Sara Sousa Rebolo, partner at Caiado Guerreiro Law Firm in Portugal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.