Customs Insights: Principles Of Application Of The Customs Tariff

مبادئ تطبيق التعرفة الجمركية

تخضع البضائع التي تدخل إلى الدولة للرسوم الجمركية بموجب التعرفة الجمركية الموحدة وللرسوم المقررة، إلا ما استثنى بموجب قانون الجمارك الموحد لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية أو بموجب الاتفاقية الاقتصادية لدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية أو أي اتفاقية دولية أخرى في اطار المجلس.

تكون فئة الرسوم الجمركية وفقا للتعرفة الجمركية إما مئوية (نسبة مئوية من قيمة البضاعة) أو نوعية ( مبلغا على كل وحدة من البضائع) أو الإثنين معا.

تفرض الرسوم الجمركية وتعدل وتلغى بالأداة القانونية المعمول بها في كل دولة من الدول الأعضاء مع الأخذ بالاعتبار القرارت التي تصدر عن دول المجلس في هذا الشأن وأحكام الاتفاقيات الدولية النافذه.

تخضع البضائع المستوردة للرسوم الجمركية النافذه في تاريخ تسجيل البيان الجمركي في الدوائر الجمركية ما لم ينص على خلاف ذلك في صلب القرارت المعدلة للتعرفة الجمركية.

عند وجوب تصفية الرسوم الجمركية حكما على البضائع المودعة في المستودع بسبب انتهاء مهلة الايداع، تطبق عليها نصوص التعرفة النافذه في تاريخ تسجيل البيان الجمركي.

تخضع البضائع الخارجة من المناطق والاسواق الحرة للاسواق المحلية للتعرفة الجمركية النافذة في تاريخ خروجها.

تخضع البضائع المهربة أو التي هي في حكم المهربة للتعرفة الجمركية النافذة في تاريخ اكتشاف التهريب أو تاريخ وقوعه إذا أمكن تحديده أيهما أعلى.

تطبق التعرفة الجمركية النافذة على البضائع التي تعرضت للتلف وفق قيمتها في الحالة التي تكون عليها وقت تسجيل البيان الجمركي.

Principles of Application of the Customs Tariff

Goods imported into the country are subject to the customs duties specified in the customs tariff and the other applicable fees, excluding those exempted under the provisions of GCC Common Customs Law, the Unified Economic Agreement of the GCC Arab states, or any other international agreement within the framework of the Council.

The duty rate of the customs tariff shall be either ad valorem (a percentage of the value of goods), specific (an amount levied on each unit of the goods), or both.

Customs duties are levied, amended and abandoned by the legal instrument applicable in each Member State subject to the respective resolutions issued by the Council and the provisions of the international agreements in force.

Imported goods are subject to the customs duties applicable at the date of registering the customs declaration with the customs offices unless otherwise provided for in the text of the resolutions amending the customs tariff.

When customs duties are to be levied on the goods deposited at the warehouse due to the expiry of the warehousing period, such goods shall be subject to the tariff provisions applicable at the date of lodgment of the customs declaration.

Goods taken out from the free zones and duty-free shops into the local markets are subject to the customs tariff effective at that time.

Smuggled goods (contrabands) or the like are subject to the customs tariff prevailing at the time of the detection or occurrence of smuggling, if applicable, whichever is higher.

Damaged goods shall be subject to the customs tariff based on their value at the date of lodgment of the customs declaration.