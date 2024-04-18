The Gambia has recently signed up for WIPO's Madrid e-filing service. The first online application for an international trade mark was filed from the Registrar General's Department just hours after the service was launched. This marks an important milestone as The Gambia it is the first Madrid System Member in the Africa region to use the Madrid e-filing system.

Source: WIPO Madrid e-Filing Now Available in The Gambia (wipo.int)

