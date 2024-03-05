UAE: Dubai Customs setting records in performance, earning innovation awards, and making significant community impact in 20231

The continuous growth of the UAE's role as a global trade hub and its influential position in the world economy. Emphasizing the significance of the "Economic Principles of the UAE" document, approved by the government, he highlighted its role as a guide for achieving global Emirati leadership and a sustainable national economy. Dubai Customs, aligning with the UAE's goals, achieved a remarkable performance in 2023, processing over 30.4 million customs transactions, marking a 17.5% growth from 2022. This success is attributed to ongoing initiatives like the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements program.

Dubai Customs' goals in connection with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33)2, focus on increasing foreign trade volume, adding cities to the trade map, and fostering connections with business partners. The department introduced digital initiatives, such as the "Cargo Status Tracking" project and the "Post Audit Robotic Process Automation (PCA-RPA)" initiative, to streamline operations. Dubai Customs received several accolades, including the Global Customs Innovation Award for its Cross-Border E-Commerce project.

In 2023, Dubai Customs handled approximately 333 intellectual property dispute cases, addressing over 15 million counterfeit goods valued at around AED 73.4 million. The recycling efforts involved 694,000 pieces through 122 operations.3

Throughout the year, the department organized workshops and awareness events on intellectual property, involving participants from diverse categories to promote awareness and underscore the significance of combating counterfeit goods for the nation's economy and public health.

