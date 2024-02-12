On 30 September 2022, the Malaysian Government ratified the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), becoming the 9th out of 11 countries to ratify the agreement. One of the key components of the CPTPP is, Chapter 25 titled 'Regulatory Coherence' which among others, promotes Good Regulatory Practices adoption across member countries. Our Partner and Head of the Government Advisory Practice, Mohamad Izahar Mohamad Izham will explore these requirements that are required to be adopted into domestic policy and regulation, and the potential impact on our GRP framework.

Good Regulatory Practices In Free Trade Agreements – Insight Into The Comprehensive And Progressive Agreement For Trans-Pacific Partnership

