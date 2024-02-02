South Korea:
국제 판매권 계약에서의 하자담보책임과 대금지급의무의 관계
02 February 2024
Pine Law Office
국제 판매권
계약(Distribution Agreement)은
공급자가 다른
국가의 판매자에게
상품 유통에 대한
권한을 위임하고
물품을 공급할 때
맺는 계약입니다.
특히 계약
당사자들은
수출자와 수입자의
관계로서 주로 독점
총판 계약(Exclusive Distribution
Agreement)을 체결하는
경우가 많으며, 이
때 물건을 공급받은
수입자는 해당 국가
또는 일정 지역 내
독점적으로 해당
물품을 판매할
권리를 갖게
됩니다.
우리나라
기업들이 해외
브랜드 물품에 대한
독점 총판으로
거래를 할 때,
공급자로부터 하자
있는 물품을
공급받게 되는
경우가 있습니다. 이
경우 수입자에 대한
구제책은 통상
판매권 계약의
내용에 따르게 될
것인데, 특히 해당
계약의 준거법이
한국법인지 혹은
영미법인지에 따라
수입자의 대처
방안이 달라지는
경우가 있습니다.
우리나라 민법상
불특정 물품에
하자가 있을 경우,
매수인은 하자 없는
물품을 청구하거나,
손해배상을 청구할
수 있습니다. 나아가
매수인은 매도인이
하자 없는 물품을
공급할 때까지, 혹은
적절한 손해배상을
할 때까지 대급
지급을 유보할 수도
있습니다(동시이행의
항변). 그러나
대륙법계인
우리나라와는 달리,
영미법은 상대방의
하자담보책임과
관련하여
원칙적으로
손해배상의
개념으로 접근하는
것이 원칙이며,
수입자는 계약상
별도의 합의가 없는
한 수출자가 하자
없는 물품을
공급하거나
손해배상을 할
때까지 대급 지급을
임의로 미룰 수는
없습니다.
우리나라 기업은
우리나라 법 원칙상,
그리고 정서상
제대로 된
손해배상을 받을
때까지 대금 지급을
전략상 유보하며
협상의 레버리지로
사용하려는 경우가
있습니다. 그러나
영미법 원칙에
따르면, 계약상 다른
합의가 없는 한
임의의
대금지급의무
불이행은 계약
해지의 사유가 될 수
있어, 자칫 국내
독점적
공급처로서의
지위를 잃게 되어 그
동안 쌓아온 해당
제품의 유통망과
시장에서의 지위를
상실할 우려가
있습니다.
해외 수출 기업과
한국 수입자 간에
국제 판매권 계약을
체결할 경우,
일반적으로 한국
수입업자에게
불리한 조항이
포함될 가능성이
높습니다. 따라서
국제 거래 계약을
체결하기에 앞서
법률 전문가의
조력을 받아 독소
조항을 수정하고,
계약서의 전반적인
내용에 대하여
상세히 파악하시어
계약을 체결할
필요가 있습니다.
거래처와 분쟁
발생시 국제소송
또는 국제중재를
통한 구제 절차는
중소기업의
입장에서 상당한
비용과 시간이
소모되는 것이므로,
계약 체결
단계에서부터
상업적 조건 외 계약
위반 시 구제책,
준거법, 관할 등
법적 조항을 면밀히
검토하여 분쟁
발생에 미리
대비하는 것이
중요합니다.
Originally published 2023.12.08
