The Economic Development Board (EDB) Mauritius recently organized a successful Investment and Trade Promotion Mission to Japan from November 17 to 22, 2023. The mission followed from a visit by a Japanese delegation to Mauritius in May 2023 to explore investment opportunities. EDB collaborated with key partners and involved eleven Mauritian companies from various sectors. The primary goals were to enhance Mauritius' visibility as a business and investment destination, resulting in successful collaborations such as Capital establishing a fund structure in Mauritius and Mitsui O.S.K Lines partnering with a Mauritian firm.

Discussions were also held regarding an Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement between the two countries. This mission highlighted the potential for economic cooperation between Mauritius and Japan, with Mauritius offering stability, pro-business policies, and strategic access to Africa, making it an attractive destination for Japanese investors. This strengthening of ties promises mutual growth and shared success in the future, and EDB Mauritius intends to continue promoting trade and investment between the two nations.

Read the full communiqué HERE.

