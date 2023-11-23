Mauritius:
Minister Bholah Details Incentives For Enhancing The Export Market
23 November 2023
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
On November 20, 2023, the Honorable Soomilduth Bholah, the
Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs, and Cooperatives, held a
press conference in Port Louis, presenting Mauritius' latest
export sector statistics and government initiatives to enhance
competitiveness.
Despite the decline, noted of 0.9%, Mauritius remained a
reliable sourcing destination for South Africa, the UK, the USA,
and France. Minister Bholah highlighted performance shifts in key
EOE subsectors, including decreases in textiles and jewelry, and
increases in fish-related products and medical devices.
The Minister emphasized successful export promotion activities,
outlined support schemes like the Trade and Marketing Scheme,
Freight Rebate Scheme, and Export Credit Guarantee Insurance
Scheme, and detailed ongoing projects, such as 'Manufacturing
4.0,' focusing on advanced technologies and a transition to a
net-zero nature-positive economy with energy efficiency in the
manufacturing sector.
Read the full communiqué HERE.
