On November 20, 2023, the Honorable Soomilduth Bholah, the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs, and Cooperatives, held a press conference in Port Louis, presenting Mauritius' latest export sector statistics and government initiatives to enhance competitiveness.

Despite the decline, noted of 0.9%, Mauritius remained a reliable sourcing destination for South Africa, the UK, the USA, and France. Minister Bholah highlighted performance shifts in key EOE subsectors, including decreases in textiles and jewelry, and increases in fish-related products and medical devices.

The Minister emphasized successful export promotion activities, outlined support schemes like the Trade and Marketing Scheme, Freight Rebate Scheme, and Export Credit Guarantee Insurance Scheme, and detailed ongoing projects, such as 'Manufacturing 4.0,' focusing on advanced technologies and a transition to a net-zero nature-positive economy with energy efficiency in the manufacturing sector.

Read the full communiqué HERE.

