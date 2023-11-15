On November 7, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Announcement No. 157/TB-PVTM regarding the extension of the deadline for responding to the questionnaire on wind tower products from China.

On September 25, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2494/QD-BCT regarding the investigation and application of anti-dumping measures against wind tower products originating from China (Case code: AD18).

The investigated products are classified under HS codes: 7308.20.11 and 7308.20.19. In cases where they are imported as parts of wind power generators, the products are classified under HS codes 8502.31.10 and 8502.31.20.

The decision to initiate the investigation into wind tower products from China was based on the evaluation of the investigation request dossier for anti-dumping measures submitted by domestic representative enterprises on July 25, 2022, including CS WIND Vietnam Co., Ltd. and Southern Renewable Energy and Recycling Co., Ltd.

After a period of revision, supplementation, and completion of the dossier, on August 9, 2023, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam officially confirmed the completeness and validity of the investigation request dossier for anti-dumping measures against wind tower products originating from China, in accordance with Vietnamese trade remedy laws.

On October 10, 2023, the Trade Remedies Authority issued Official Letter No. 781/PVTM-P2 regarding the issuance of the questionnaire to domestic manufacturers and importing companies. The deadline for submitting responses to the questionnaire was set before 5:00 PM on November 16, 2023.

Based on the requests for an extension submitted by the related businesses to provide them sufficient time to prepare comprehensive responses to the investigation questionnaire, the investigating agency, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, agreed to extend the deadline for responding to the questionnaire for the related parties until 5:00 PM on December 15, 2023 (Hanoi time).

After the specified deadline, the investigating agency may use available data in accordance with Vietnamese trade remedy laws to impose trade protection measures with potentially adverse effects on the businesses.

For other details, companies are required to follow the guidelines provided in the questionnaire issued with Official Letter No. 781/PVTM-P2.

The announcement regarding the extension of the deadline for responding to the questionnaire can be downloaded here.

