On November 1, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2866/QD-BCT regarding the first review results of the anti-dumping measures imposed on certain long polyester fiber products from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China (case code AR01.AD10).

Vietnam initiated an anti-dumping investigation on long polyester fiber products in the Vietnamese market from April 2020 based on a proposal from the domestic manufacturing industry.

On August 31, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2080/QD-BCT applying provisional anti-dumping duties on certain long polyester fiber products originating from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China.

On October 13, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2302/QD-BCT imposing official anti-dumping duties on certain long polyester fiber products originating from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China.

On May 13, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 928/QD-BCT amending certain contents of Decision No. 2302/QD-BCT regarding the imposition of official anti-dumping duties on certain long polyester fiber products originating from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China.

On December 30, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2954/QD-BCT regarding the first review of the imposition of anti-dumping measures on certain long polyester fiber products originating from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China, based on the requests submitted by several domestic manufacturing companies and manufacturing-exporting companies from China in August 2022.

On June 22, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1511/QD-BCT extending the deadline for the first review of the imposition of anti-dumping measures on certain long polyester fiber products originating from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China.

Throughout the investigation process, the Ministry of Industry and Trade followed the relevant regulations stipulated in the Law on Foreign Trade Management and Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP.

Results of the first review of anti-dumping measures on long polyester fiber products from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China

On November 1, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2866/QD-BCT regarding the results of the first review of the imposition of anti-dumping measures on certain long polyester fiber products from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China.

Decision No. 2866 takes effect from November 4, 2023, adjusting the anti-dumping duties for several enterprises, including 29 main groups of manufacturing-exporting companies producing long polyester fiber products.

The new anti-dumping duties range from 3.24% to 12.39%.

The decision and notification can be downloaded here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.