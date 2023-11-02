The Economic Development Board (EDB) of Mauritius, in its role as the host institution for SheTrades Hub Mauritius, led a delegation of eight women-led businesses to a Business Networking Event in Nairobi, Kenya, from October 17th to 19th, 2023. This three-day event, held in collaboration with the SheTrades Commonwealth+ Programme, was funded by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Absa Bank Kenya. The event saw participation from over 100 women-led businesses in Kenya, showcasing a growing interest in trade between Kenya and Mauritius.

The program included speeches emphasizing the importance of gender-inclusive trade, insights into both countries' markets, panel discussions on regional and global trade experiences, networking opportunities, and business planning sessions. The event provided a platform for Mauritian and Kenyan businesses to connect, fostering collaboration and understanding of market requirements.

