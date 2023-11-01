On October 23, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2752/QD-BCT regarding the end-of-term review investigation on the application of anti-dumping measures on cold-rolled stainless steel products from Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China.

On September 5, 2014, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 7896/QD-BCT imposing anti-dumping measures on cold-rolled stainless steel products from Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China.

On October 21, 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 3162/QD-BCT regarding the end-of-term review results of the application of anti-dumping measures on certain cold-rolled stainless steel products originating from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

The investigated products are classified under HS codes: 7219.32.00; 7219.33.00; 7219.34.00; 7219.35.00; 7219.90.00; 7220.20.10; 7220.20.90; 7220.90.10; 7220.90.90. Case number: ER02.AD01.

In accordance with Vietnamese trade remedy laws, the investigating authority is conducting the end-of-term review investigation on the application of anti-dumping measures on cold-rolled stainless steel products from Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China. This aims to assess the impact of either continuing or terminating the anti-dumping duties imposed on the investigated products.

After five years of applying anti-dumping measures from October 2014 to the present, the domestic industry has gradually recovered from previous substantial damages. However, the growth rate has been unstable and tends to plateau or slightly decrease.

Upon issuing the notice for the end-of-term review investigation, the investigating authority will send questionnaires to relevant parties to gather information for analyzing and evaluating:

(i) the possibility of dumped imports if anti-dumping measures are terminated;

(ii) the potential significant injury to or threat of significant injury to the domestic industry if the anti-dumping measures are terminated; and

(iii) the causal link between the dumping and the injury suffered by the domestic industry.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam will conduct verification and re-examine the information provided by the relevant parties before finalizing the official investigation conclusions. Additionally, the Ministry will organize public consultations for direct stakeholders to exchange views, provide information, and express their opinions on the case before reaching a final decision.

In cases where involved parties engage in the production, export, or distribution of the investigated products but are not listed as relevant parties, they can voluntarily submit applications to the investigating authority to ensure their rights and interests are protected.

The deadline for relevant parties to register is January 16, 2024.

Decision No. 2752/QD-BCT can be downloaded here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.