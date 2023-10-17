On October 10, 2023, the Mexican Ministry of Economy initiated an anti-dumping investigation on micro welding wire imported from Vietnam. The investigation was based on a complaint filed by domestic manufacturers, specifically Electrodos Infra, S.A de C.V, and Plásticos y Alambres S.A de C.V.
The investigated product categories include HS codes 7229.20.01, 7229.90.99, 8311.10.99, 8311.30.01, and 8311.90.01. The period of investigation for dumping practices spans from February 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023, while the period for investigating damages is from February 1, 2020, to January 31, 2023.
Following the decision to initiate the investigation, Mexico sent the official questionnaire to the named Vietnamese exporting businesses. These are the Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters that the Mexican investigating agency is aware of and has information to send the questionnaire to.
Businesses producing the investigated items but not specifically named need to proactively contact the Mexican investigating agency to register as related parties, receive the questionnaire, and respond to avoid being subjected to unfavorable nationwide duty rates.
The deadline for Vietnamese businesses to submit responses to the questionnaire is November 21, 2023. This deadline may be extended upon reasonable requests or proactive consideration by the Mexican investigating agency, such as in cases with an excessive number of documents or responses requiring additional review time.
Refusal to respond or cooperate in good faith may lead to high duty rates for Vietnamese businesses. Therefore, it can be argued that responding to the questionnaire is mandatory for businesses desiring to continue their operations in the Mexican market.
However, responding to the questionnaire may require expertise and specialized knowledge to sift through information and effectively communicate with the Mexican investigating agency. The documents from the Mexican investigating agency are provided in Spanish, and responses sent to the agency must be translated into Spanish, notarized, and legalized through consular channels, among other requirements.
Additionally, this anti-dumping investigation on imported welding wire from Vietnam could be a complex and unique case. The Mexican investigating agency is considering the Vietnamese welding wire industry as a special market, which might lead to the use of substitute values in calculating the dumping margin.
Therefore, Vietnamese businesses should engage with a reputable law firm with expertise and experience in handling anti-dumping, countervailing, safeguard, and trade remedy cases both in Vietnam and internationally to receive timely assistance.
Related documents can be downloaded here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.