On October 10, 2023, the Trade Remedies Administration, Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, issued Official Letter No. 781/PVTM-P2 regarding the issuance of the questionnaire for the anti-dumping investigation on wind tower products (Case Code: AD18).
On September 25, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2494/QD-BCT concerning the application of anti-dumping measures on wind tower products from China.
According to Article 35 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP, the Trade Remedies Administration (the investigating agency) sent out the questionnaire to domestic producers and importers of the investigated goods. The questionnaire was divided into two separate types.
The questionnaire was publicly available on the official website of the investigating Administration (www.pvtm.gov.vn) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (www.moit.gov.vn). Parties involved were required to proactively download the questionnaire, provide complete information, and submit the answers before the deadline.
The deadline for submitting the questionnaire responses was before 5:00 PM on November 16, 2023 (Hanoi time). The method of answering the questionnaire and important notes were clearly stated in the questionnaire. However, for businesses unfamiliar with trade remedies, researching, verifying, and reviewing the information in the questionnaire could be challenging. Providing incorrect information might lead to serious consequences for the businesses.
The content of the questionnaire responses would be the basis for the investigating agency to consider and draw conclusions. In case the investigating agency did not receive the timely and accurate questionnaire responses from the parties involved, or the provided information did not meet the requirements, the investigating agency would apply the provisions under Article 10 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP regarding non-cooperation, using the available data, which could be unfavorable to the related businesses.
Therefore, to safeguard their rights and interests, domestic producers and relevant importers should contact a reputable law firm specializing in anti-dumping and trade remedies throughout the investigation process and cooperate fully with the investigating agency.
Importing businesses should also proactively contact foreign manufacturing partners and provide them with the questionnaire for foreign producers/exporters in case they do not receive the information.
- The official document regarding the issuance of the questionnaire can be downloaded here.
- The questionnaire for domestic manufacturing businesses can be downloaded here.
- The questionnaire for importing businesses can be downloaded here.
