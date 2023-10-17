On October 10, 2023, the Vietnam Trade Remedies Administration issued the official questionnaire for foreign manufacturers/exporters in the anti-dumping investigation of wind tower products from China. This action followed the decision made by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam on September 25, 2023, to initiate anti-dumping measures against wind tower products imported from China, as stated in Decision No. 2494/QD-BCT.
Details regarding the scope, content, and investigation timeline are specified in the decision and the accompanying notification.
According to Article 35, Clause 1 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP, the Vietnam Trade Remedies Administration (the investigating agency) sent out the questionnaire to foreign manufacturers and exporters exporting goods subject to anti-dumping and countervailing investigations into Vietnam.
The deadline for responding to the questionnaire is before 5:00 PM on November 16, 2023 (Hanoi time), similar to the deadline given to Vietnamese manufacturers and importers.
To protect their rights and interests, relevant foreign manufacturing/exporting businesses should contact a reputable law firm specializing in anti-dumping and trade remedies throughout the investigation process and cooperate fully with the investigating agency.
The content of the response will serve as the basis for the investigating agency to consider and establish appropriate anti-dumping/countervailing duties based on the business's production and export situation. In cases where the investigating agency does not receive timely and accurate responses from foreign manufacturers/exporters or when the provided information is inaccurate or incomplete as per the requirements, the investigating agency will use available data to issue determinations.
In most cases, such conclusions will be unfavorable to the investigated businesses. Non-cooperation may lead to these businesses being subject to a nationwide common duty rate. Therefore, it is essential to register as a related party, receive, and respond to the questionnaire for favorable or exempted duty rates.
Notification No. 107/TB-PVTM regarding the issuance of the official questionnaire for foreign manufacturers/exporters in Case AD18 can be downloaded here.
The official questionnaire for foreign manufacturing/exporting businesses can be downloaded here.
