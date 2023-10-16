On October 3, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2537/QD-BCT initiating the sunset review of anti-dumping measures on aluminum products from China.
On September 28, 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2942/QD-BCT imposing official anti-dumping measures on certain aluminum products originating from China. Decision No. 2942/QD-BCT had a validity period of 5 years from the date of issuance.
The products subject to the official anti-dumping duties were classified under the following HS codes: 7604.10.10, 7604.10.90, 7604.21.90, 7604.29.10, and 7604.29.90. (Case Number: ER01.AD05)
On April 20, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1282/QD-BCT regarding the results of the first sunset review of the anti-dumping measures on certain aluminum products originating from China.
On January 16, 2023, Decision No. 74/QD-BCT was issued regarding the results of the second sunset review of the anti-dumping measures on these products.
On July 4, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade publicly announced the official acceptance of applications for the end-of-term sunset review of the anti-dumping measures on aluminum products from China.
On August 4, 2023, the Ministry received applications for the end-of-term sunset review from domestic manufacturing businesses in Vietnam.
Vietnam issues decision to conduct sunset review of anti-dumping measures on aluminum products from China
Vietnam has decided to conduct this review to assess the likelihood of causing significant injuries to the domestic industry producing similar products. The purpose is to determine the existence, continuation, or recurrence of dumping and its impact on the domestic market. The review aims to terminate anti-dumping measures if necessary and stabilize the product's value in the domestic market.
In the coming period, the investigating authority, the Vietnam Trade Remedies Authority, will send questionnaires to relevant parties to collect information regarding:
(i) the likelihood of imported goods being dumped if the anti-dumping measures are terminated;
(ii) the likelihood of significant injury or threat of significant injury to the domestic manufacturing industry if the anti-dumping measures are terminated;
(iii) the causal relationship between dumping and the injury suffered by the domestic manufacturing industry.
Once sufficient information is gathered from the relevant parties, the investigating authority will organize a public consultation session. During this session, involved parties can exchange views, express opinions, and present arguments about the investigation. This provides an opportunity for businesses to provide clear and transparent information to the investigating authority before a formal decision is made regarding the case.
In the event that related parties produce products under investigation but are not listed in the Ministry of Industry and Trade's investigation list, they are encouraged to proactively contact the investigating authority to register as related parties. By doing so, they may have the opportunity to receive preferential anti-dumping duties compared to the general duties applied nationwide.
The application form is specified in Appendix 1 attached to Circular No. 37/2019/TT-BCT. The application can be submitted either in hard copy or electronically. The deadline for related parties to register is December 18, 2023.
Decision No. 2537/QD-BCT can be downloaded here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.