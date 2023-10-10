Mr. Wamkele Mene, the Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on 03 October 2023. The meeting aimed to brief the Prime Minister on AfCFTA's implementation progress, highlighting that 47 countries have ratified the agreement, positioning AfCFTA as the second-largest trade market globally.
Discussions focused on the potential for Mauritius to export to the African continent and import goods and services from African countries, aligning with the priorities and benefits of this new market of 1.3 billion people and $3.4 trillion USD. Mr. Mene also commended Mauritius for its rapid industrial development over the past two decades, transitioning from a sugar and textile-based sector to an export and service-oriented economy.
Read the full communiqué HERE.
