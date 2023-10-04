ARTICLE

On September 29, 2023, the Trade Remedies Administration, Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, issued Notice No. 93/TB-PVTM regarding the acceptance of applications for exemption from applying trade remedies in September 2023.

Based on point c, clause 1, Article 16 of Circular No. 37/2019/TT-BCT, the Trade Remedies Administration announces the acceptance of exemption applications from businesses that meet the conditions to be exempted from applying trade remedies in specific cases specified in the appendix attached to the Notice.

The Trade Remedies Administration requests businesses that meet the exemption conditions to submit exemption applications, including the documents specified in Article 14 and Appendix 03 of Circular No. 37/2019/TT-BCT.

In cases where businesses, which have been granted exemptions for the year 2023, are about to use up the granted exemption quota, they can submit supplementary exemption applications as regulated in clause 4, Article 16 of Circular No. 37/2019/TT-BCT at any time during the year 2023.

According to Article 15 and clause 3, Article 16 of Circular No. 37/2019/TT-BCT, businesses desiring to apply for exemption from trade remedies for their products can submit exemption applications through the online public service portal at the following address: https://dichvucong.moit.gov.vn or directly to the Trade Remedies Administration before 5:00 PM on October 30, 2023.

