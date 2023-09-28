On September 25, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued an announcement regarding the extension of the deadline for the submission of questionnaire responses in the anti-dumping investigation on prestressed steel cable products from Malaysia, Thailand, and China.

On July 5, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1704/QD-BCT regarding the anti-dumping investigation of prestressed steel cable products from Malaysia, Thailand, and China (case code: AD17).

On August 30, 2023, the Vietnam Trade Remedies Administration issued Notification No. 78/TB-PVTM regarding the official issuance of questionnaires for foreign manufacturers/exporters involved in case AD17. The deadline for responding to the official questionnaire in this case was set before 5:00 PM on October 6, 2023 (Hanoi time).

However, considering that the given deadline was insufficient for foreign manufacturers/exporters related to the production process of prestressed steel cable products from the three countries to provide complete questionnaire responses, the deadline for responding to the official questionnaire has been extended to 5:00 PM on October 26, 2023 (Hanoi time).

The extension of the deadline for submission of questionnaire responses is in accordance with the provisions of Article 35(2) of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP dated January 15, 2018, of the Government, which details certain provisions of the Foreign Trade Management Law regarding trade remedy measures.

In the event that the deadline for submitting responses has passed, and the relevant parties do not provide responses or data as required, the investigating agency has the right to use available data in accordance with the legal provisions on trade remedy investigations to determine the extent of dumping. This data is typically unfavorable to the investigated enterprises.

Other matters related to this case will continue to be conducted as per Notification No. 78/TB-PVTM dated August 30, 2023, issued by the investigating agency.

Notification No. 88/TB-PVTM regarding the extension of the deadline for submitting questionnaire responses can be downloaded here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.