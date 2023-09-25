Laos' Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC) has added to the list of goods subject to the country's recently imposed import-export registration requirement. Traders who import or export goods on the expanded list, which was issued in MOIC Notification No. 1941 on September 18, 2023, must first obtain a certificate authorizing their import or export activities.

The six additional categories of goods specified by the notification, along with the corresponding Harmonized System (HS) codes from the World Customs Organization, are:

Mining – HS 2601–2611, 2613–2617

Electricity – HS 27160000

Wood and wood products – HS 4401–4421, 4701–4707, 4801–4812, 94

Spare parts and electronic equipment, electrical equipment – HS 8501–8548

Cigarettes – HS 240220

Alcoholic beverages – 2203–2206, 2208

Enterprises that import or export these goods must complete registration with the MOIC's Department of Import and Export (DIMEX) by October 31, 2023. Enterprises not registered with DIMEX will be prohibited from importing or exporting these goods.

Importers and exporters of other goods not covered by this list may also register, with the option of registering until any future changes to the import-export registration requirements dictate otherwise.

Registrants must also seek Bank of Lao PDR certification of their commercial bank accounts. Following this, they must ask the relevant commercial bank to convert their account to an import-export account.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.