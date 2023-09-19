On September 8, 2023, the United States Department of Commerce (DOC) issued Notice 3510-DS-P regarding the extension of the preliminary determination deadline in the dumping behaviour investigation concerning steel shelving products imported from Vietnam.

On May 15, 2023, the DOC officially initiated an anti-dumping duty investigation on steel shelving products imported from Vietnam. The products under investigation are boltless steel shelving units prepackaged for sale, classified under HS code 9403.20.0075.

According to preliminary data from the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC), Vietnam exported approximately $32.74 million worth of the investigated products to the United States in 2022, equivalent to 437 thousand units. The total value of products exported from Vietnam to the United States accounted for about 15.5% of the total exports of these products to the United States from all countries.

Vietnam ranks fourth among the countries exporting the investigated steel shelving products to the United States, following Taiwan, China, and Thailand.

Additionally, USITC data reveals that Vietnam exported 426 thousand units worth $27.21 million to the United States in 2020 and 492 thousand units worth $29.59 million in 2021.

The petitioner, Edsal Manufacturing CO., INC. (USA), filed less-than fair-value (LTFV) investigations against steel shelving products imported from five countries on April 25, 2023. The investigation was initiated on May 15, 2023, against India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The investigation period covered from October 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. The alleged dumping margins in the request ranged from 92.60% to 224.94%.

Extension of Preliminary Determination Deadline

On August 31, 2023, Edsal Manufacturing Co., Inc. timely submitted a request for the U.S. Department of Commerce to postpone the issuance of a preliminary determination in the investigation concerning India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The petitioner stated that they requested the extension due to concerns that the Department of Commerce would need additional time to pose supplemental questions to address deficiencies in the initial responses submitted by the businesses of the five countries.

Considering the reasons stated above and finding no persuasive reason to deny the request, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a decision to postpone the preliminary determination deadline by 50 days (190 days from the start of the investigation).

The deadline for the final determinations in these investigations will continue to be 75 days after the issuance of the preliminary determinations unless further postponed for any reason. Consequently, the preliminary determination is expected to be issued before November 21, 2023, instead of the originally announced date of October 2, 2023, as per the initial initiation notice.

To safeguard their legitimate interests, businesses are advised to engage with a reputable law firm specializing in anti-dumping and trade remedy to receive assistance throughout the process of dealing with U.S. investigative authorities.

