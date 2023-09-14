The Philippine Ambassador to Mauritius, Miss Noralyn Jubaira Baja, met with Minister Maneesh Gobin, on 12 September. Their discussion was based on the strengthening of bilateral ties, especially in the wake of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, reviewing of ongoing agreements, exploring new areas for collaboration, and the possibility of establishing a bilateral consultation mechanism. Topics also included cultural exchange, trade, financial cooperation, and they also negotiated for a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement.

