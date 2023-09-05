In early August 2023, the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) published a notice regarding the acceptance of applications for administrative review of certain Vietnamese export products subject to anti-dumping or countervailing duties in the US market. The listed products include:

Basa Fish (Frozen Fish Fillets): Case Number: A-552-801 (AD), review period: 08/01/2022 - 07/31/2023. Seamless Refined Copper Pipe and Tube: Case Number: A-552-831 (AD); review period: 08/01/2022 - 07/31/2023. Utility Wind Towers: Case Number: A-552-825 (AD); review period: 08/01/2022 - 07/31/2023. Case Number: C-552-826 (CVD); review period: 01/01/2022 - 12/31/2022.

In order to be considered for a reduction in anti-dumping and countervailing duties, or even to be excluded from the list of taxed items, companies need to submit applications for administrative review for the mentioned duty orders.

As per the U.S. trade remedy laws, the deadline to submit applications for administrative review of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on the mentioned products is before August 31, 2023. Within 90 days from the date the DOC announces the initiation of the review, parties have the right to withdraw their review request.

To receive timely assistance in drafting applications, working with the U.S. Department of Commerce to obtain optimal duty rates, businesses should get in touch with a reputable law firm specializing in anti-dumping and trade remedy, both in Vietnam and internationally.

