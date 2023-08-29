On August 15, 2023, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan signed Decree No. UP-140 "On introducing amendments to some acts of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan in connection with the harmonization of the national legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the agreement of the World Trade Organization" (the "Decree No. UP-140").

The Decree No. UP-140 provides that from January 1, 2024:

the procedure for exemption from mandatory conformity assessment of products imported from individual states is cancelled;

changes are made to the procedure for labeling imported goods in the state language.

In accordance with the Decree No. UP-140, starting from January 1, 2024, products from the lists approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, if the packaging does not have labeling in the state language, namely in the Latin alphabet of the Uzbek alphabet, will not be subject to the issuance of a certificate compliance and sanitary-epidemiological conclusion.

Moreover, from the beginning of 2025, the collection of a fee in the amount of 1.2% of the customs value for the import of medicines and medical devices will be abolished.