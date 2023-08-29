The United States continues to extend the investigation period for reviewing the scope of products and the circumvention of trade remedy duties on wooden cabinets from Vietnam

On August 10, 2023, the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) issued a notice regarding the extension of the deadline for issuing final determinations in the investigation of the scope of products and the circumvention of trade remedy duties on wooden cabinets imported from Vietnam.

On May 24, 2022, the DOC initiated an investigation into the scope of wooden cabinet products imported from Vietnam to determine whether Vietnam's products are originating from China, under allegations of circumventing the trade remedy measures that the U.S. applies to Chinese wooden cabinet products.

On June 7, 2022, the DOC initiated an investigation into the trade remedy duty circumvention of wooden cabinet products imported from Vietnam.

On September 21, 2022, the DOC issued a notice of the first extension of the scope investigation results by an additional 177 days, with a deadline of March 17, 2023, as stipulated in 19 CFR 351.225(e)(2).

On March 16, 2023, the DOC issued a preliminary determination regarding the scope investigation. On the same day, the DOC issued a notice extending the deadline for issuing the final determination of the investigation on the scope of wooden cabinet products imported from Vietnam by an additional 93 days to June 16, 2023.

On June 2, 2023, the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) issued a notice regarding the extension of the deadline for issuing the final determination of the investigation on the scope of wooden cabinet products, dressing tables, and components imported from Vietnam.

However, considering that the deadline for issuing the final determination of the investigation on the scope of wooden cabinet products from Vietnam were too narrow, the DOC issued this notice to extend the deadline for issuing the final determination of the investigation on the scope of wooden cabinet products from Vietnam by an additional 62 days, until August 17, 2023.

Specifically, the final determination on the scope investigation will be extended until October 2, 2023. The deadlines for issuing preliminary and final determinations of the case are extended to October 16, 2023, and January 15, 2024, respectively.

