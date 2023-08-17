On August 8, 2023, the Australian Anti-Dumping Commission (ADC) issued its final conclusion in the anti-dumping investigation concerning the imposition of anti-dumping duties on ammonium nitrate products originating from Vietnam and Lithuania. As a result, Vietnamese enterprises are officially not subject to anti-dumping duties on ammonium nitrate products.

The anti-dumping investigation regarding ammonium nitrate products into the Australian market was initiated by the ADC on June 8, 2022, involving three countries: Chile, Lithuania, and Vietnam.

Among the five largest ammonium nitrate exporting countries to Australia, Vietnam, Chile, and Lithuania were the three countries investigated for alleged dumping of ammonium nitrate products. In August 2022, the ADC announced the termination of the investigation with Chile as this country did not export ammonium nitrate products during the investigation period.

On May 30, 2023, the Australian Anti-Dumping Commission issued a preliminary determination in the anti-dumping investigation concerning ammonium nitrate products originating from Lithuania and Vietnam. Accordingly, Vietnam was determined not to have caused or threatened to cause damage to the domestic production industry of Australia or the Australian market. Consequently, no anti-dumping duties would be imposed on Vietnamese ammonium nitrate products.

According to information from the Vietnam Trade Remedies Administration and the Australian Anti-Dumping Commission, Vietnamese enterprises engaged in the production and export of the investigated products fully cooperated, providing the required data and information to the Australian Anti-Dumping Commission throughout the investigation process.

The genuine and comprehensive cooperation, along with timely responses to the investigating agency's requirements, significantly contributed to the positive outcome of the case. As assessed by the Vietnam Trade Remedies Administration, Australia's trade remedies investigation activities were conducted objectively, transparently, and thoroughly considered the information and data provided by Vietnam.

These factors led to a favorable final conclusion for Vietnamese enterprises, creating conducive conditions for the continued export of Vietnamese goods to the Australian market – a major trading partner of Vietnam in recent years.

The final conclusion of the investigating agency can be downloaded here.

