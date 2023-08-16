On August 7, 2023, the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) issued a notice initiating a scope review investigation on steel wheels with diameters ranging from 12 to 16.5 inches imported from Vietnam.

This is considered a legal precursor to potentially initiating an anti-circumvention investigation against steel wheels from Vietnam, as the components making up the subject in investigation are imported from China—a country subject to anti-dumping and countervailing duty measures applied by the United States for the same products.

On July 7, 2023, the petitioner, Dexstar Company of the United States, submitted a request to the DOC to initiate a scope review investigation on steel wheels completed in Vietnam from components originating in China, which fall within the scope of the anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders that the United States is applying to similar products from China.

Previously, Dexstar was also the main petitioner in the anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigation on steel wheels imported from China to the United States, representing the domestic U.S. manufacturing industry. Dexstar had successfully obtained the imposition of duties in that case.

According to U.S. legal regulations, interested parties in the case are allowed to submit comments and relevant information to refute, clarify, or correct the information presented in the petitioner's scope review request within 30 days from the date of the official initiation notice. After receiving comments from interested parties, the petitioner will have 14 days to respond.

To ensure their legitimate interests, stakeholders involved in the investigation should proactively engage and cooperate with a reputable legal firm specializing in anti-dumping and trade remedies in both Vietnam and internationally. This will facilitate timely support in legal procedures, such as accurately drafting responses and providing necessary information to the investigating agency during the investigation period.

The detailed notice can be downloaded here.

