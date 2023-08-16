Recently, the Indonesian Anti-Dumping Committee (KADI) issued an official announcement regarding the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation on Polypropylene Copolymer products from South Korea, UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

The investigated goods are Polypropylene Copolymer products classified under HS code 3902.30.90. The requesting party for the investigation is PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk.

Chandra Asri is a leading petrochemical manufacturer in Indonesia, equipped with an integrated plant featuring advanced, world-class technology. The company operates Indonesia's sole Naphtha Cracker Plant, producing high-quality Olefins and Polyolefins. Additionally, it is the sole manufacturer of Styrene Monomer and Butadiene in Indonesia.

In the upcoming period, Vietnamese enterprises along with those from other countries under investigation for Polypropylene Copolymer products are expected to receive a Questionnaire issued by KADI. Vietnamese enterprises should cooperate in good faith, responding to the Questionnaire or providing consultation requests fully within the stipulated timeframe set by the investigating authority.

Entities not named in Chandra Asri's investigation request who wish to participate in the case can submit a participation request within 14 days from the date of the official announcement of the investigation's initiation. Accordingly, these entities should send their participation requests to the Indonesian Anti-Dumping Committee before August 27, 2023, according to Indonesian time.

To safeguard their interests during the investigation process, Vietnamese enterprises involved in the production and export of Polypropylene Copolymer products should engage with a reputable legal firm specializing in anti-dumping and trade remedies in both Vietnam and internationally. This will ensure they receive assistance during the collaboration and interaction with the Indonesian investigating authority.

One of the key notes to ensure is that Indonesian enterprises should actively cooperate comprehensively with the investigating authority throughout the investigation process, adhering to the authority's requirements regarding information and response deadlines. This is to avoid the imposition of disadvantageous duty rates by Indonesia, deemed as lack of genuine cooperation.

