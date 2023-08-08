Mauritius:
Strengthening Bilateral Relations: Mauritius And Uganda Forge Cooperative Pathways
08 August 2023
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The newly appointed High Commissioner of Uganda to Mauritius,
Col (Rtd) Fred Mwesigye, met with Prime Minister Pravind Kumar
Jugnauth in Port Louis on August 03,2023 to discuss cooperation in
tourism, education, entrepreneurship, and trade between the two
countries.
They explored the potential for Mauritius to act as a hub for
trade between East Africa and India and China, emphasizing the
importance of enhanced connectivity. High Commissioner Mwesigye
expressed gratitude for Mauritian scholarships offered to Ugandan
students.
He also highlighted efforts to attract investment between the
nations, encouraging joint ventures between Mauritian and Ugandan
entrepreneurs.
The focus of the meeting was to strengthen and widen bilateral
relations through regular government and business engagements.
Read the full communiqué HERE.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from Mauritius
Cyprus Becoming A Member Of The Schengen Area
GRATA International
Starting, July 25, Cyprus is joining the Schengen Information System (SIS) that has been built to ensure safe passage as well as freedom of movement of those who have the right to move freely...
Mauritius And The AfCFTA Part 1: Trade In Goods
International Economics Consulting Ltd.
This article is the first of a series analysing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and its implications for the Mauritian business community. This first article explores the Protocol on Trade in Goods.
Extradition Law For Indian Nationals In The UAE
Al Rowaad Advocates & Legal Consultancy
The UAE has issued federal law no. 39 of 2006 on the ‘Mutual judicial cooperation in criminal matters' which comprises the ‘Extradition law' of the UAE.