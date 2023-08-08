The newly appointed High Commissioner of Uganda to Mauritius, Col (Rtd) Fred Mwesigye, met with Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth in Port Louis on August 03,2023 to discuss cooperation in tourism, education, entrepreneurship, and trade between the two countries.

They explored the potential for Mauritius to act as a hub for trade between East Africa and India and China, emphasizing the importance of enhanced connectivity. High Commissioner Mwesigye expressed gratitude for Mauritian scholarships offered to Ugandan students.

He also highlighted efforts to attract investment between the nations, encouraging joint ventures between Mauritian and Ugandan entrepreneurs.

The focus of the meeting was to strengthen and widen bilateral relations through regular government and business engagements.

