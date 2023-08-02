On July 28, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued a notice regarding the reception of the dossier requesting the end-of-term review of the anti-dumping measures against cold-rolled stainless steel from Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China.

On October 21, 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 3162/QD-BCT on the end-of-term review results of the application of anti-dumping measures against certain cold-rolled stainless steel products originating from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

The investigation was initiated by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in October 2018, following the regulations of the Law on Foreign Trade Management and the request for review submitted by domestic manufacturing representatives. The investigation was conducted in accordance with the rules of the World Trade Organization, the Law on Foreign Trade Management, and relevant provisions.

The investigation results showed that after five years of applying the anti-dumping measures from October 2014 to the present, the domestic manufacturing industry had gradually recovered from significant damage, but the growth rate had been unstable and tended to be stagnant or slightly declining. Specifically, with the application of the anti-dumping margin, the investigation results revealed that there were still instances of dumping behavior by some enterprises in the market.

According to Decision No. 3162/QD-BCT, Vietnam will extend the application of the anti-dumping measures against certain cold-rolled stainless steel products originating from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan for an additional five years, effective from October 26, 2019.

On April 5, 2022, as no related party requested a periodic review regarding the anti-dumping measures applied to cold-rolled stainless steel products, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 625/QD-BCT to maintain the application of the anti-dumping measures against certain cold-rolled stainless steel products.

Based on the provisions of Article 82(2) of the Law on Foreign Trade Management, the Minister of Industry and Trade made the decision to conduct the end-of-term review of the application of the anti-dumping measures one year before the expiry of the anti-dumping measures.

Consequently, the Trade Remedies Administration of Vietnam officially received the dossier requesting the end-of-term review of the anti-dumping measures against cold-rolled stainless steel from Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China. The deadline set by the Trade Remedies Authority to receive the dossiers is no later than August 28, 2023. The dossiers must be submitted directly to the Trade Remedies Authority within the specified deadline.

