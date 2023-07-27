On July 25, 2023, the Vietnam Trade Remedies Administration officially issued a notice of accepting applications for the final review of the case involving the imposition of anti-dumping measures on flat-rolled, painted alloy, or non-alloy steel products from China and South Korea.

On October 24, 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 3198/QD-BCT on the imposition of anti-dumping duties on certain flat-rolled, painted alloy, or non-alloy steel products from China and South Korea.

The HS codes for the imported flat-rolled, painted alloy, or non-alloy steel products from China and South Korea are 7210.70.11, 7210.70.19, 7210.70.91, 7210.70.99, 7212.40.11, 7212.40.12, 7212.40.19, 7212.40.91, 7212.40.92, 7212.40.99, 7225.99.90, 7226.99.19, and 7226.99.99.

The official duration of the anti-dumping duties is five years from the effective date of the Decision on the application of anti-dumping measures. Accordingly, the anti-dumping duties will expire on October 24, 2024.

On April 20, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 1283/QD-BCT of the Minister of Industry and Trade on the results of the first review of the imposition of anti-dumping duties on certain flat-rolled, painted alloy, or non-alloy steel products from China and South Korea.

On May 9, 2022, the Trade Remedies Administration received a request for a review of the anti-dumping duties applied to newly-exporting enterprises for the imported color-coated steel products.

On August 31, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1758/QD-BCT on conducting a review of new exporting companies in the case of applying anti-dumping measures on certain flat-rolled, painted alloy, or non-alloy steel products from China and South Korea.

To participate in the final review, domestic manufacturers representing the domestic industry have the right to submit applications for the review within 30 days from the date of the notice of the Trade Remedies Administration's acceptance of applications for review. The deadline for the Vietnam Trade Remedies Administration to receive applications is August 25, 2023. Applications must be submitted directly to the Vietnam Trade Remedies Administration within the specified period.

