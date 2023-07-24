In order to gather more information on the anti-dumping investigation against the imported prestressed steel cable products from Malaysia, Thailand, and China to Vietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam has issued Questionnaire No. 545/PVTM-P2 regarding the anti-dumping investigation for prestressed steel cable products (case code: AD17).

On July 5, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1704/QD-BCT and the accompanying Notice regarding the implementation of an investigation applying anti-dumping measures against prestressed steel cable products originating from Malaysia, Thailand, and China.

On July 17, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Notice No. 68/TB-PVTM concerning the issuance of the Questionnaire on quantity and value for foreign manufacturers/exporters in the anti-dumping investigation of prestressed steel cable products from Malaysia, Thailand, and China.

The investigation questionnaire has been issued and sent to domestic producers and importers to gather information and data for the investigation, aiming to draw the most accurate investigation conclusions and ensure the interests of all related parties.

The investigation questionnaire has been publicly posted on the websites of the investigating authority (www.pvtm.gov.vn) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (www.moit.gov.vn). Related parties can directly download the questionnaire or contact the responsible officials for the investigation.

The deadline for submitting responses to the investigation questionnaire is before 5:00 PM on August 26, 2023 (Hanoi time).

To protect their rights and interests, the investigating authority requests all relevant domestic producers and importers to participate in answering the investigation questionnaire and fully cooperate throughout the investigation process.

It should be noted that timely and accurate responses to the investigation questionnaire are of particular importance to provide the investigating authority with a basis for making accurate conclusions. Failure to fully and promptly respond to the investigation questionnaire as required by the investigating authority may lead to the issuance of preliminary and final conclusions based on available information.

Available information and non-cooperation often result in unfavorable conclusions being announced by the investigating authority. Therefore, related parties, including domestic importers and exporters from the investigated countries, should actively and willingly cooperate with the investigating authority's requirements.

If necessary, the related parties should contact a reputable law firm specializing in anti-dumping and trade remedies to receive timely support and protect their legitimate interests.

Detailed instructions on how to respond to the sections in the questionnaire, the quantity to be submitted, the form of submission, and the submission deadline are provided in the Questionnaire for Enterprises.

The following documents are attached:

Official letter regarding the issuance of the investigation questionnaire available here. Investigation questionnaire for domestic producers can be viewed here. Investigation questionnaire for importers can be viewed here.

