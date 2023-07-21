On July 17, 2023, the Trade Remedies Administration of Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Notice No. 68/TB-PVTM regarding the issuance of the Questionnaire on quantity and value for foreign manufacturers/exporters in the AD17 case – the anti-dumping investigation of prestressed steel strand from Malaysia, Thailand, and China.

On July 5, 2023, Vietnam issued Decision No. 1704/QD-BCT on the initiation of the anti-dumping investigation against prestressed steel strand from Malaysia, Thailand, and China.

Based on Clause 1 Article 35 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP, within 15 days from the date the Minister of Industry and Trade issues the investigation decision, the investigating authority is responsible for sending the questionnaire to the relevant parties.

Accordingly, on July 17, 2023 (12 days from the issuance of the investigation decision), the investigating authority – the Trade Remedies Administration of Vietnam conducted the sending of the questionnaire on quantity and value to all foreign manufacturers/exporters confirmed by the investigating authority as relevant parties to the case for responding to the questionnaire. The deadline for responding to the questionnaire according to Notice No. 68 is before 5:00 PM on August 23, 2023 (Hanoi time).

Clause 2 Article 35 of Decree No. 10 stipulates that within 30 days from the date of receiving the questionnaire, the relevant parties must provide complete written answers to the questionnaire. In necessary cases or when the relevant parties submit a written request for an extension with a valid reason, the investigating authority may grant an extension but not exceeding 30 days.

As requested by the investigating authority, the response to the questionnaire must be submitted in full, including 01 confidential copy, 01 public copy (hard copy of the response), and 01 USB containing the complete electronic version of the response and accompanying appendices. The investigating authority will confirm the timely receipt of the response if the aforementioned documents are submitted before the deadline.

To protect their interests, the investigating authority recommends that companies conduct thorough research, with the advice of reputable trade remedies experts in Vietnam and internationally, before responding to the questionnaire, as it will be the basis for determining the applicable anti-dumping duties on prestressed steel strand products.

The investigating authority has the right to request verification or inspection, verify the authenticity of information and documents provided by the relevant parties, or collect additional necessary information and documents to resolve the trade remedies case, including conducting on-site investigations in foreign countries.

In case the investigating authority does not receive the timely response or the provided information is incorrect or incomplete as required, the provisions of Article 10 of Decree No. 10 regarding the non-cooperation of the relevant parties in the trade remedies case will be applied.

List of documents:

Notice No. 68/TB-PVTM regarding the issuance of the questionnaire on quantity and value for foreign manufacturers/exporters in the AD17 case can be downloaded here. The questionnaire on quantity and value for foreign manufacturers/exporters can be downloaded here.

