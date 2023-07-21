In the end-of-term determination of the anti-dumping and countervailing duty review concerning Vietnamese copper pipe fitting, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has issued the Final Determination on the situation of dumping and subsidizing of Vietnamese copper pipe fitting.

According to the findings, Canada has determined that imported Vietnamese copper pipe fitting from Vietnam are likely to recur in dumping and subsidy practices if the anti-dumping and countervailing duty measures are removed.

It is known that the anti-dumping and countervailing duty measures on copper pipe fitting imported from Vietnam to Canada were imposed on May 25, 2018. The CBSA conducted the investigation from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2022.

This conclusion was reached after the CBSA analyzed all relevant factors based on available data and market trends. However, it should be noted that this conclusion only assesses the likelihood of continued dumping and subsidy practices.

Currently, Canada has not issued a conclusion on whether the continuation of dumping and subsidy practices is likely to harm its domestic manufacturing industry, as these are two separate issues. The CBSA is expected to issue the final determination on whether Canada will terminate the anti-dumping and countervailing duty measures on November 22, 2023.

This determination will depend on the upcoming conclusion regarding whether the dumping and subsidizing of Vietnamese copper pipe fitting have caused significant harm to Canada's domestic manufacturing industry. It is noteworthy that Canada's domestic manufacturing of copper pipe fitting includes only one company, Cello, which has been supplying CPF copper pipe fitting since 1946.

If Canada concludes that dumping and subsidies would harm the domestic industry once the duties are removed, Vietnamese copper pipe fitting will continue to be subject to duties for a period of five years. Conversely, if Canada determines that the dumping and subsidies are not significant and do not cause harm to the domestic manufacturing industry, Canada will terminate the anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Vietnamese copper pipe fitting.

The CBSA's final determination can be downloaded here.

