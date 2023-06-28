In order to further increase the international prestige of Turkmenistan, popularize its achievements in the socio-economic fields in the world, develop trade and economic relations with foreign countries in the era of the Revival of the new epoch of a powerful state, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution.

According to the document, the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations was allowed to conclude a contract with the «Belli» Business Company for the design and construction of the adjacent territories with the improvement of the adjacent territories and the full readiness for operation of the national pavilion of Turkmenistan for participation in the World Exhibition «EXPO-2025», which will be held in Osaka (Japan) in 2025.

