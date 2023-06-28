This year of the era of the Revival of a new epoch of a powerful state, held under the motto «Happy youth with Arkadag Serdar», large-scale work is being carried out in the name of a bright future for Turkmen youth.

For the successful implementation of the main goals, objectives, principles and main directions of the Law of Turkmenistan «On State Youth Policy», further promotion of the state youth policy, education of young people in the spirit of patriotism, humanism and diligence, the formation of spiritual and moral values and the principles of a healthy lifestyle, the State Program in the field of the state youth policy of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025 and the Action Plan for its implementation were approved, within the framework of which large-scale systemic measures are being taken.

In order to develop international youth partnership based on the legislation and international treaties of the country, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution approving the Strategy for International Cooperation of the Youth of Turkmenistan for 2023-2030.

The document instructs the relevant ministries, departments, hakimliks of the velayats, the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag to ensure the implementation of this Strategy.

Read more: https://turkmenistan.gov.tm/en/post/73114/strategy-international-cooperation-youth-turkmenistan-2023-2030-was-approved

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.