President Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during his speech at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, said Joint investments in the construction of infrastructure in seaports and dry ports of Iran and Turkmenistan will expand the geography of exports of the North-South international transport corridor.

"This will significantly expand the geography of the member states' exports and strengthen our logistics capabilities," Tokayev stated.

President Tokayev added that the North-South ITC should be developed in conjunction with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Read more: https://business.com.tm/post/10284/kazakh-president-states-importance-of-investments-in-iranian-turkmen-ports

